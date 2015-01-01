Abstract

Adolescence is a time of increased risk for developing symptoms of anxiety and depression, especially for girls. The stress and social isolation experienced during confinement add new threats to already vulnerable adolescents' daily lives. This study is aimed at determining which sociodemographic characteristics (age, family composition, achievement), confinement habits (schedule, new hobby, sleep duration, cellphone and computer use, sports, schoolwork), and sources of support (parents and teachers) are associated with more or less internalized symptoms in Canadian adolescents. Differences between boys and girls are also investigated. Between April 8 and 30 (2020) and through an online survey, 895 Canadian adolescents (74% girls) aged between 12 and 17 years (M = 14.7) were recruited. Path analysis was performed to identify significant associations between sociodemographic characteristics, confinement habits, support variables, and internalized symptoms. Independent samples t-tests and invariance tests were conducted to compare boys and girls.



RESULTS suggest that certain confinement habits (time spent using cellphones, doing sports and schoolwork, finding a new hobby) and support variables (parents working outside the home) were significantly and negatively associated with internalized symptoms. Regarding the sex differences, girls used their cellphones more and invariance test results showed that all associations between predictors and symptoms were statistically similar for boys and girls. This study's results help understand better adolescents' experience in confinement. It sheds light on the habits likely to characterize those who are less at risk of experiencing distress, making it possible to better support adolescents during this challenging period.

Language: en