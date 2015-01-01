Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury is a common and serious concern because of its association with multiple psychiatric difficulties and illnesses as well as its robust association with suicidal thinking and behavior. Yet many individuals who self-injure find it difficult to talk about their experiences, and many service providers find addressing self-injury challenging. Accordingly, and commensurate with a recent and growing trend in the field, this Open Forum presents a person-centered framework for discussion of self-injury. This conceptualization emphasizes the distinct experiences and needs of individuals, which can help cultivate stronger rapport and greater engagement when implemented during interactions with people who self-injure. In turn, this framework is conducive to improving service provision while contributing to greater confidence and job satisfaction for providers.

