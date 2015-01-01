|
Mai Y, Yang R, Wu X, Xie Z, Zhang X, Yang X, Liu H, Zhao J. Psychol. Psychother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, British Psychological Society)
OBJECTIVES: Although impulsiveness has been recognized as a risk factor for suicide, few studies have explored how to protect offenders with impulsiveness from the risk of suicide. This study aims to examine the relationships among impulsiveness, suicide risk, regulatory emotional self-efficacy (RESE), and flourishing, focusing on the moderating effects of RESE and flourishing in the relationship between impulsiveness and suicide risk. DESIGN AND METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study of 941 male offenders. All participants were requested to provide some items of demographic information and to complete a package of self-reported questionnaires measuring impulsiveness, suicide risk, RESE, and flourishing.
suicide; offenders; flourishing; impulsiveness; regulatory emotional self-efficacy