Abstract

Suicide is the leading cause of death among jail detainees and the third leading cause of death among state prison inmates. These populations have been recognized as a high-risk group deserving special clinical attention. The literature on deaths by suicide in correctional settings has identified numerous risk factors for eventual death, but few of these risk factors are specific to the last days of life to aid clinicians in estimating near-term risk of serious self-injury or death. The poor understanding of near-term risk is particularly important in jail settings where many suicide deaths occur within 24 hr of entry. Although screening instruments for suicide risk factors are commonly used with jail/prison populations, few have been validated in those settings and all have poor positive predictive value. We call for a focused research effort to improve the identification of those at risk of near-term suicide and to produce tools for clinicians that will reduce the burden of suicide among jail and prison inmates. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

