Kilmer JR, Fossos-Wong N, Geisner IM, Yeh JC, Larimer ME, Cimini MD, Vincent KB, Allen HK, Barrall AL, Arria AM. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Nonmedical use of prescription stimulants (NMPS) has increased on college campuses during the past two decades. NMPS is primarily driven by academic enhancement motives, and normative misperceptions exist as well. However, large, nationwide studies have not yet been conducted to generalize findings more broadly and gain a deeper understanding of the relationship between NMPS and other substance use (e.g. alcohol use, marijuana, etc.). The present study was conducted to lay the foundation for prevention efforts related to NMPS by establishing NMPS prevalence, practices surrounding NMPS, and other substance use.
college students; marijuana use; Binge drinking; social norms; prescription stimulants