Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonmedical use of prescription stimulants (NMPS) has increased on college campuses during the past two decades. NMPS is primarily driven by academic enhancement motives, and normative misperceptions exist as well. However, large, nationwide studies have not yet been conducted to generalize findings more broadly and gain a deeper understanding of the relationship between NMPS and other substance use (e.g. alcohol use, marijuana, etc.). The present study was conducted to lay the foundation for prevention efforts related to NMPS by establishing NMPS prevalence, practices surrounding NMPS, and other substance use.



METHODS: N = 2,989 students from seven universities around the U.S. completed a web-based survey assessing NMPS practices and related behaviors. Prevalence and factors associated with NMPS were explored.



RESULTS: Analyses revealed a 17% past-year prevalence of NMPS with associated widespread misperceptions of peer use. NMPS was significantly related to alcohol use, binge drinking, and marijuana use, as well as skipped classes and affiliation with Greek life.



CONCLUSIONS: Although most college students do not report NMPS, those who do also are more likely to report alcohol use, binge drinking, and marijuana use, and NMPS could be a "red flag" for other risk behaviors worth exploring. Implications for prevention and intervention are discussed.

Language: en