Panwinkler T, Holz-Rau C. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 154: e106082.
Pedelecs (pedal electric cycles) have become increasingly popular in recent years. This increase may trigger many positive effects, but unfortunately it also results in an increase in accidents, especially single accidents, involving these vehicles. This investigation analyses 1738 free text descriptions of pedelec single accidents written by police officers on site. The accidents occurred in 2016 and 2017 in 14 federal German states. The aim is to evaluate whether pedelec single accidents have specific causes that have not yet been recorded in the official accident statistics.
Language: en
Injury severity; e-bike; Electric bicycle; Ordered probit analysis; Pedelec; Single-vehicle accident