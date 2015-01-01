|
Rajith KR, Medha M, Geeta MG, Krishnakumar P. Indian J. Pediatr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, K C Chaudhuri Foundation and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
To the Editor: We present the case of a 7-y-old girl who tried to hang herself after viewing a television serial. The history was that she tied a knot around her neck using a shawl and tried to hang herself from the window, without any provocation. She was saved by her elder sister who held her up. There was transient unresponsiveness immediately after the event, but she regained consciousness on the way to the hospital. At the time of admission, she was fully conscious and had abrasions on both sides of the neck. Her face was congested, with subconjunctival hemorrhages. There were no neurological deficits or skeletal injury.
