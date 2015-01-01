Abstract

The trans-Atlantic slave trade had, for long, been abolished and yet many countries of the world are experiencing the resurgence of slavery that manifests in several different forms. Because the Nigerian situation presents some peculiarities, this research therefore uniquely explored two underexplored but growing trends: (1) Unlawful confinement of girls in 'baby factories' (illegal clinics and orphanages) and (2) the exploitation of girls and women by the Boko Haram terrorist group. These were expounded within the framework of radical feminist theory. Although men are also victims, children and women have been the most at risk populations. As victims in the terrorist dens, girls and women suffer as economic-slaves, sex-slaves and suicide-mission-slaves. In the baby factories, they serve as economic-slaves, sex-slaves, procreation-slaves, and money-ritual-slaves. The choice of women in providing these services is a testament to the disproportionate economic and power relations (such as inequalities, poverty, social exclusion, exploitations, and obnoxious cultural practices) inherent in patriarchal societies. This was also explained within the contexts of women's vulnerability which intersects with national and human insecurity factors to further predict their never-ending victimisations and bondage. Thus, it was concluded that the two phenomena constitute aggression, violence and abuse largely targeted at children and women, with long-term traumatic effects on victims. The problem requires national and transnational security interventions to combat, involving inter-security agency and public-private partnership to scale up control measures and safeguard victims' rights.

