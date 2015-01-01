Abstract

In this study, we examine the individual-level characteristics of extremists' pursuit of chemical/biological (CB) agents. Using three different maximum likelihood estimation techniques, we identify three key findings. First, older extremists are more likely to pursue CB than younger extremists. Second, extremists who are jobless or students are more likely to pursue CB than employed extremists. Third, Islamist, far-right, and far-left extremists are less likely to pursue CB than single-issue extremists. We do not find any evidence that gender or education have an effect on whether an extremist will pursue CB agents. Since there has been little quantitative examination of unconventional weapon choices among violent extremists, this study makes an important contribution to the literature on CB adversaries.

