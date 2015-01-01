SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Guarrieri TR, Meisel CJ. Behav. Sci. Terrorism Polit. Aggres. 2021; 13(1): 23-42.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19434472.2019.1698633

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this study, we examine the individual-level characteristics of extremists' pursuit of chemical/biological (CB) agents. Using three different maximum likelihood estimation techniques, we identify three key findings. First, older extremists are more likely to pursue CB than younger extremists. Second, extremists who are jobless or students are more likely to pursue CB than employed extremists. Third, Islamist, far-right, and far-left extremists are less likely to pursue CB than single-issue extremists. We do not find any evidence that gender or education have an effect on whether an extremist will pursue CB agents. Since there has been little quantitative examination of unconventional weapon choices among violent extremists, this study makes an important contribution to the literature on CB adversaries.


Language: en

Keywords

CBRN; extremism; Terrorism; unconventional weapons

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print