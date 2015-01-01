SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shazly RFE. Behav. Sci. Terrorism Polit. Aggres. 2021; 13(1): 62-93.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19434472.2019.1698632

unavailable

Based on 29 Armed Forces' statements produced on the Comprehensive Counterterrorism Operation of Sinai 2018, this case study argues a consequential faculty and a constitutive functionality of war on terror discourse in reproducing social national identity. Examining an under researched discourse, this paper claims an underlying 'crowd discursive manipulation' as a function of this discourse. In doing so, it contends a delicate reformulation in the compositional perspective of a terrorist using dialectical formation of a fellow-citizen/kindred enemy who is combated rationally, ethically, and emotionally. This paper proposes an additional dimension of the terrorist's social identity which may render a consequential restructure of the dynamics of social context. Informed by a fuse of Reisigl and Wodak's Theory of Argumentative Topoi (2001) and Van Dijk's Ideology Square (1998) in Critical Discourse Analysis, this paper critically analyses the dialectical and the discursive construction of ideology, and the reformation of identity deploying new socio-political realities. It conceives at least three cardinal dialectal strategies: conflict, fear, and legitimacy which work consecutively to sell 'noble war'. The results suggest that war on terror discourse relies on constructive, transformative, destructive, exclusionary, and justificatory meso-strategies. This marks the discursive reconstruction of nationalism instantiating social exclusion, impersonalisation and Otherness.


Language: en

‘war on terror’ discourse; Discursive formation of ideology; identity construction; macro-level cultural context; mental models; micro-level strategies; Reisigl and Wodak’s topoi; socio-political realities; Van Dijk Ideology Square

