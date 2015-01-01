SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fenn L, Brunton-Smith I. Br. J. Criminol. 2021; 61(2): 497-518.

(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, Publisher Oxford University Press)

10.1093/bjc/azaa070

Despite a growing body of research examining the psychological effects of terrorist incidents, there remains comparatively little empirical assessment of their impacts on citizens' worry about further attacks, perceptions of the police or social cohesion. Drawing on interviews with nearly 100,000 London residents, we find higher levels of worry following most domestic attacks. Improvements in overall ratings of the police are tempered by more negative assessments of their ability to handle future threats. We also find that far-right incidents are less closely linked to changes in public ratings of the police and concerns about future attacks compared to Islamic terror attacks. Effects on social cohesion are less predictable. We find reductions in cohesion following some attacks but increases following others.


Language: en
