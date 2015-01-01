Abstract

Suicide is a crucial public health problem with a serious harmful impact on individuals, families, and societies. Therefore, the current study aimed to evaluate the predictors of death or serious injury related outcome regarding this lethal phenomenon in Hamadan Province. In this registry-based study we used all of suicide attempt entered in Hamadan Suicide Registry Program from January 2016 to the end of 2017. Serious injury and death were considered as suicide worse outcome and its prognostic factors were examined using logistic regression model. From 2493 patients with suicide attempts in 5.61 % and 4.09 % of them, suicide behaviour led to serious injury and death, respectively. Males had 2.83 times higher odds of the worse suicide outcomes ([OR = 2.83, 95 % CI: 1.71, 4.68)], P < 0.001). Moreover, the odds of worse outcomes of suicide in individuals with low level of education, advanced age and with the history of suicidal ideation was significantly higher (P < 0.05). Among different suicide methods, the highest odds of suicide worse outcomes were related to self-immolation, falls, hanging, self-harm, poisoning, and drugs (P < 0.001). We found that the increase odds of suicide worse outcomes were associated with individuals advance age, low level of education, time of suicide attempt, previous history of suicidal ideation and choosing self-immolation, falls, hanging, self-harm, poisoning, and drugs as a suicide method.

