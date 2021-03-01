|
Siegel AN, Di Vincenzo JD, Brietzke E, Gill H, Rodrigues NB, Lui LMW, Teopiz KM, Ng J, Ho R, McIntyre RS, Rosenblat JD. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 137: 426-436.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Suicide accounts for approximately 800,000 deaths per year globally. Previous research has shown that intranasal esketamine and intravenous ketamine can rapidly decrease the severity of depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation. However, the majority of clinical trials excluded individuals with moderate to high baseline suicidality scores (e.g., suicidal ideation with plan/intent at the time of recruitment). The current review aims to evaluate the effect of esketamine and ketamine in patients with suicidal ideation at baseline. A systematic search was conducted on EMBASE, PsychInfo and PubMed from inception to July 2020 following the PRISMA guidelines. 15 studies met inclusion criteria.
Depression; Bipolar disorder; Ketamine; Suicidal ideation; Major depressive disorder; Esketamine