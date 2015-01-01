Abstract

OBJECTIVE: During COVID-19 lockdown the enforced social isolation and other pandemic-related changes highly increased the risk of mental health problems. We aimed to discover how elderly people coped with the psychological burdens of pandemic and the social isolation in Hungary.



METHODS: This study included 589 (441 females) Hungarian individuals, aged 60-83 (M = 68.1, SD = 4.46). We collected online survey data to reach a wide population of elderly.



RESULTS of hierarchical linear modelling and structural equation modelling (SEM) analyses established how the current life-changing circumstances, the intolerance of uncertainty, loneliness and social support influence the mental health (e.g. depression, anxiety, well-being) of the elderly. The model was used to explore how adaptive and maladaptive emotion regulation strategies mediated the effects.



RESULTS: Findings showed that perceived change in mood, social connectedness, and quality of life was negatively affected by catastrophizing and loneliness; whereas positive refocusing and contamination fear had a positive effect. According to the SEM analysis, intolerance of uncertainty and loneliness directly affected mental health. Further, maladaptive emotion regulation strategies mediated the connection between intolerance of uncertainty, contamination fear, loneliness and mental health. Whereas adaptive emotion regulation strategy mediated the connection between social support from friends, contamination fear, loneliness and mental health.



CONCLUSION: Overall, our research might help the understanding of how external and internal factors contributed to the well-being of elderly people during the COVID-19. The model can also be translated into professional interventions to develop coping strategies among elderly for the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic in their lives.

