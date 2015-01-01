Abstract

While a variety of health concerns have been documented, little is presently known about the mental health challenges facing Samoan Americans in Southern California. This community-based research study investigated the perspectives of Samoan healthcare providers affiliated with two Los Angeles County agencies regarding: 1) mental health challenges; 2) obstacles to use of formal services to address mental health concerns, and 3) recommendations and needed resources for development of culturally responsive interventions to address mental health challenges. Eleven healthcare advocates affiliated with two agencies specializing in health and social services for Samoans participated in a 90-minute group discussion and/or an individual interview. Qualitative data were analyzed using a thematic data analytic approach based on grounded theory. Participants strongly self-identified as Samoan or mixed-race Samoan and were primarily female (73%). Key themes from these discussions are presented to highlight this seminal discussion. Despite concerns regarding substance use, depression, and suicide, significant cultural resources were noted as sources of resilience that could be incorporated into prevention and intervention for Samoan Americans coping with mental health problems. The perspectives of these community advocates for the Samoan community reflect a low level of mental health awareness and identify urgent unmet mental health needs among Samoan Americans in Southern California.



FINDINGS support prioritization of mental health awareness interventions and education regarding available services. Systemic efforts to integrate physical and mental health care services may be aligned with traditional Pacific Islander concepts of mental health and facilitate addressing the unmet mental health needs of underserved Samoan Americans.

Language: en