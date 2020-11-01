|
Sen JPB, Sandhu R, Bland S. BJA Educ. 2021; 21(4): 126-132.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
33777410
Chemical incidents are defined by the WHO as the uncontrolled release of a toxic substance, potentially resulting in harm to public health and the environment. The cause of a chemical incident can be an unintentional release of hazardous material (HAZMAT) as a result of an industrial or transportation accident, or a deliberate release attributable to terrorism or act of war, often described as a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) incident. In the UK, there has been an increase in the use of caustic substances (acids or alkalis) as a targeted assault.
violence; safety; terrorism; burns; chemical; warfare