Abstract

OBJECTIVE: : To determine the association of race and ethnicity with discharge destination among patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) receiving inpatient rehabilitation facility (IRF) care.



DESIGN: Secondary analysis using Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation data.



METHODS: : Patients (N = 99,614) diagnosed with TBI, age 18-64, admitted for IRF care between 2002 and 2018. Logistic regression was used to analyze data. OUTCOME: : Discharge destination (home/community vs. subacute settings).



RESULTS: : Most younger adults (age 18-64) with TBI were discharged home (89.24%) after IRF care vs. subacute (10.76%). Of those discharged home, 63.16% were white, 10.42% Black, 8.94% Hispanic/Latino, and 6.72% other races/ethnicities. After adjusting for covariates, patients who were Hispanic/Latino [OR = 1.26; 95% CI: 1.15, 1.37] and other race/ethnicities [OR = 1.10; 95% CI: 1.00, 1.21] (vs. White) had higher odds of discharge home vs. subacute. There was no difference in discharge destination for Black patients (vs. white). Predictors of discharge destination for groups stratified by race/ethnicity varied.



CONCLUSIONS: : Younger patients with TBI who were Hispanic/Latino or other races/ethnicities (vs. white) were more likely to go home vs. subacute.



FINDINGS can be used to inform IRF planning, resource allocation, and transitional care planning.

