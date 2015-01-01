Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traffic accidents are one of the most important health problems that cause many deaths every year. Scientific-practical interventions are needed to prevent traffic accidents. This study aimed to compare the effectiveness of traffic-based and school-based interventions on the safe road crossing in Yazd elementary school students.



METHODS: This interventional study was conducted on 132 students (66 males and 66 females) in two groups of school-based and traffic park-based intervention. A questionnaire was used to determine the safe crossing behavior score. Then, an educational intervention was administered to both groups. Two months after the intervention, safe crossing behavior was evaluated in both groups. Finally, the data were analyzed using SPSS software version 22.



RESULTS: In both groups, the score of safe crossing behavior was significantly increased after the intervention. The school-based group had significantly better behaviors compared to the traffic park-based group (P=0.001). There was a significant difference in the mean score of behavior between males and females and the intervention had a greater effect on female students (P=0.017).



CONCLUSION: Educational interventions and especially school-based intervention can be effective in improving the students' safe crossing behaviors.

