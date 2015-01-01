|
Citation
|
Sawhney R, Joshi H, Gandhi S, Jin D, Shah RR. J. Am. Med. Inform. Assoc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Medical Informatics Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The prevalence of social media for sharing personal thoughts makes it a viable platform for the assessment of suicide risk. However, deep learning models are not able to capture the diverse nature of linguistic choices and temporal patterns that can be exhibited by a suicidal user on social media and end up overfitting on specific cues that are not generally applicable. We propose Adversarial Suicide assessment Hierarchical Attention (ASHA), a hierarchical attention model that employs adversarial learning for improving the generalization ability of the model. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We assess the suicide risk of a social media user across 5 levels of increasing severity of risk. ASHA leverages a transformer-based architecture to learn the semantic nature of social media posts and a temporal attention-based long short-term memory architecture for the sequential modeling of a user's historical posts. We dynamically generate adversarial examples by adding perturbations to actual examples that can simulate the stochasticity in historical posts, thereby making the model robust.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social media; suicidal ideation; machine learning; adversarial learning; ordinal regression