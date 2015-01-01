|
MacAulay RK, Boeve A, D'Errico L, Halpin A, Szeles DM, Wagner MT. Psychol. Health Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Slowed gait is one of the strongest predictors of fall risk in older adults. The present study investigated whether gait speed mediated the relationship between depression and fall history in 147 older adults presenting to a memory clinic for cognitive complaints. Depression, cognitive status, gait speed, and number of falls within the last year were the primary measures.
Language: en
dementia; fall risk; Cognitive decline; executive function; pathophysiology; personalized medicine