Abstract

BackgroundReturning to driving remains one of the most important goals for stroke survivors. In Saudi Arabia, there are no structured processes to address the issue of return to driving in individuals with disabilities. There are increasing rates of strokes in the country and road traffic accidents are the highest in the region. Returning to driving among male stroke survivors in Saudi Arabia is of particular importance due to socio-economic and cultural reasons.AimsThe study aims to explore the factors involved in return to driving among stroke survivors in Saudi population.



METHODSThis cross-sectional study was carried out on 100 male stroke survivors who had completed an inpatient rehabilitation program and had at least one follow-up assessment three months post-discharge. Information was collected regarding demographics, stroke characteristics, and factors related to pre and post-stroke driving. Data were analyzed using SPSS.



RESULTSMajority (60%) of patients were 51 years of age and above. Most commonly reported stroke impairments were weakness and spasticity with majority of participants having right-sided body involvement. Out of 94 stroke survivors who were driving prior to stroke, only 7 resumed driving. None of the stroke survivors who returned to driving reported receiving any formal driving assessment. Only one patient who reported being aware of the need of driving assessment did not resume driving after stroke.



CONCLUSIONSThere is a dire need to increase awareness and to develop a structured integrated system in Saudi Arabia to facilitate stroke survivors to return to driving.

