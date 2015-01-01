|
Almosallam A, Qureshi AZ, Ullah S, Alibrahim A. Top. Stroke Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
BackgroundReturning to driving remains one of the most important goals for stroke survivors. In Saudi Arabia, there are no structured processes to address the issue of return to driving in individuals with disabilities. There are increasing rates of strokes in the country and road traffic accidents are the highest in the region. Returning to driving among male stroke survivors in Saudi Arabia is of particular importance due to socio-economic and cultural reasons.AimsThe study aims to explore the factors involved in return to driving among stroke survivors in Saudi population.
Language: en
Driving; Saudi Arabia; rehabilitation; stroke