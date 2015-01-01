Abstract

PURPOSE Individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI) experience impairments to self-regulation and social communication that strain relationships. Video self-modeling (VSM) provides visible and audible, tangible evidence of what they do well and what could improve. Conducting such training in the context of authentic exchanges with their everyday partners may support positive change in social communication. The present investigation sought to evaluate indices of improved social communication.



METHOD A mixed-methods design was employed for this case series investigation. Quantitative measures include pre- and postoutcomes on goal attainment scales (GASs) and measures of conversational effectiveness. Qualitative measures include responsiveness to video-supported prompts, conversational behaviors, and metacognitive statements.



RESULTS Participants perceived gains on GAS of 3-4 SDs, as well as perceived improvements on the La Trobe Communication Questionnaire. Those gains were validated by gains on the adapted Measure of Participation in Conversation and Measure of Skill in Supported Conversation. Individuals with TBI and their partners reached consensus on most goals and postintervention La Trobe Communication Questionnaire ratings. Participants made accurate judgments about their behaviors at a high rate, given video review. Conversational behaviors and use of metacognitive statements varied across participants and conversational contexts. Field notes and session transcripts provide evidence that both dyads increased internalization of VSM goals and purpose.



CONCLUSIONS Joint VSM shows promise as a method for eliciting accurate self-assessments among individuals with TBI and their close partners. Both dyads perceived positive gains in interactions within and outside their dyads. Furthermore, joint VSM and GAS appear to improve self-awareness and internalization of VSM goals and purpose.

