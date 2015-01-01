|
Citation
|
Jia H, Xu Y, Zhang X, Burton SD, Gao P, Matthews BE, Engelhard MH, Han KS, Zhong L, Wang C, Xu W. Angew Chem. Int. Ed. Engl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Wiley-VCH)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Despite being an effective flame retardant, trimethyl phosphate (TMP a ) is generally considered as an unqualified solvent for fabricating electrolytes used in graphite (Gr) based lithium-ion batteries as it readily leads to Gr exfoliation and cell failure. In this work, by adopting the unique solvation structure of localized high-concentration electrolyte (LHCE) to TMP a and tuning the composition of the solvation sheathes via electrolyte additives, excellent electrochemical performance can be achieved with TMP a based electrolytes in Gr||LiNi 0.8 Mn 0.1 Co 0.1 O 2 cells. After 500 charge/discharge cycles within the voltage range of 2.5-4.4 V, the batteries containing TMP a based LHCEs with proper additive can achieve a capacity retention of 85.4%, being significantly higher than cells using a LiPF 6 -organocarbonates baseline electrolyte (75.2%). Meanwhile, due to the flame retarding effect of TMP a , TMP a based LHCEs exhibit significantly reduced flammability compared with the conventional LiPF 6 -organocarbonates electrolyte.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
graphite compatibility; Lithium-ion battery; long cycle life; low flammability; trimethyl phosphate electrolyte