Abstract

Despite being an effective flame retardant, trimethyl phosphate (TMP a ) is generally considered as an unqualified solvent for fabricating electrolytes used in graphite (Gr) based lithium-ion batteries as it readily leads to Gr exfoliation and cell failure. In this work, by adopting the unique solvation structure of localized high-concentration electrolyte (LHCE) to TMP a and tuning the composition of the solvation sheathes via electrolyte additives, excellent electrochemical performance can be achieved with TMP a based electrolytes in Gr||LiNi 0.8 Mn 0.1 Co 0.1 O 2 cells. After 500 charge/discharge cycles within the voltage range of 2.5-4.4 V, the batteries containing TMP a based LHCEs with proper additive can achieve a capacity retention of 85.4%, being significantly higher than cells using a LiPF 6 -organocarbonates baseline electrolyte (75.2%). Meanwhile, due to the flame retarding effect of TMP a , TMP a based LHCEs exhibit significantly reduced flammability compared with the conventional LiPF 6 -organocarbonates electrolyte.

