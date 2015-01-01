SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jia H, Xu Y, Zhang X, Burton SD, Gao P, Matthews BE, Engelhard MH, Han KS, Zhong L, Wang C, Xu W. Angew Chem. Int. Ed. Engl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Wiley-VCH)

10.1002/anie.202102403

unavailable

Despite being an effective flame retardant, trimethyl phosphate (TMP a ) is generally considered as an unqualified solvent for fabricating electrolytes used in graphite (Gr) based lithium-ion batteries as it readily leads to Gr exfoliation and cell failure. In this work, by adopting the unique solvation structure of localized high-concentration electrolyte (LHCE) to TMP a and tuning the composition of the solvation sheathes via electrolyte additives, excellent electrochemical performance can be achieved with TMP a based electrolytes in Gr||LiNi 0.8 Mn 0.1 Co 0.1 O 2 cells. After 500 charge/discharge cycles within the voltage range of 2.5-4.4 V, the batteries containing TMP a based LHCEs with proper additive can achieve a capacity retention of 85.4%, being significantly higher than cells using a LiPF 6 -organocarbonates baseline electrolyte (75.2%). Meanwhile, due to the flame retarding effect of TMP a , TMP a based LHCEs exhibit significantly reduced flammability compared with the conventional LiPF 6 -organocarbonates electrolyte.


graphite compatibility; Lithium-ion battery; long cycle life; low flammability; trimethyl phosphate electrolyte

