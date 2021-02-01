Abstract

Patients hospitalized in a psychiatric ward may engage in self-injurious behavior secretly, leading to fatal consequences. This study aimed to identify risk factors for self-harm in psychiatric wards. In this review, the framework of Taylor and Hignett's medical malpractice analysis was utilized. In the search conducted from March to April 2020, keywords were used to collect relevant judgments and previous studies. The final assessment comprised of 5 cases and 13 previous studies. The results of this study emphasize the creation of a ward environment where inpatients can feel secure, and the staff can actively engage in therapeutic communication.

