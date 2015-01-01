SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schaffer A, Steinberg R, Sinyor M. Bipolar Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/bdi.13075

unavailable

The authors of the recently published Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists clinical practice guideline (CPG) summaries for Bipolar disorder (BD) (1) and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) (2) are to be congratulated for their thoughtful and approachable publications. The summaries provide a clear framework that clinicians worldwide can use to inform their care of patients with mood disorders.


Language: en
