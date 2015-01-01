Abstract

Bipolar disorder (BD) is a chronic and burdensome psychiatric disease, characterized by variations in mood and energy. The literature has consistently demonstrated an association between BD and childhood maltreatment (CM), and genetic variants of circadian genes have been associated with an increased vulnerability to develop BD. In this context, environmental factors such as CM may also contribute to the susceptibility to BD through alterations in the functioning of the biological clock linked to modifications of expression of circadian genes. In this study, we explored the associations between childhood maltreatment, sleep quality, and the level of expression of a comprehensive set of circadian genes in lymphoblastoid cell lines from patients with BD. The sample consisted of 52 Caucasian euthymic patients with a diagnosis of BD type 1 or type 2. The exposure to CM was assessed with the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), and the sleep quality was assessed using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. We measured the expression of 18 circadian genes using quantitative RT-PCR: ARNTL2, BHLHE40, BHLHE41, CLOCK, CRY1, CRY2, CSNK1D, CSNK1E, DBP, GSK3B, NPAS2, NR1D1, PER1, PER2, PER3, PPARGC1A, RORA, and RORB. Gene expression networks were analyzed with the disjoint graphs method. Compared to the other investigated transcripts, PPARGC1A was the only one whose expression level was differentially affected in patients who have experienced CM and, more specifically, physical abuse. We observed no significant effects of the other CTQ subscores (emotional and sexual abuses, physical and emotional neglects), nor of the sleep quality on the network of circadian genes expression. Although requiring replication in larger cohorts, the result obtained here is consistent with the hypothesis of an influence of CM exposure on circadian systems and highlights the importance of PPARGC1A in these processes.

Language: en