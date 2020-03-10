|
Citation
|
Bergmans RS, Larson PS. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Determine the early impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on emergency department (ED) encounters for suicide attempt and intentional self-harm at a regional tertiary academic medical centre in Washtenaw County, Michigan, which is one of the wealthier and more diverse counties in the state.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; clinical epidemiology; social epidemiology; time-series