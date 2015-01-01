Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe patient, hospital, and geographic characteristics of older adult Medicare beneficiaries hospitalized with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and admitted to long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). SETTING: Acute hospital and LTACH facilities. PARTICIPANTS: In total, 15 148 Medicare beneficiaries 65 years and older with an acute TBI hospitalization who were discharged to an LTACH.



DESIGN: This retrospective cohort study used data from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Medicare Enrollment and Provider Analysis and Review data files from 2011 to 2016. MAIN MEASURES: Patient variables (age, sex, premorbid health burden, medical complications and procedures), hospital variables (for-profit status, bed size), and state/regional geographic variation associated with LTACH TBI admission.



RESULTS: Older adult Medicare beneficiaries admitted to LTACH facilities following TBI hospitalization were on average 77.1 years old and predominantly White males. In total, 94.6% of the sample had 2+ multimorbidities present during acute hospitalization. Average acute hospital length of stay of the sample was 19.4 days, and rates of acute mechanical ventilation of any duration and tracheostomy procedures were 56.6% and 40%, respectively. Only 4.1% of patients seen in LTACHs were discharged home after LTACH stay; the primary discharge disposition was skilled nursing facilities (41.3%). Geographic analyses indicated that selected Southern and Midwestern states had the greatest number of LTACH facilities and proportion of LTACH admissions.



CONCLUSIONS: There has been limited characterization of the hospitalized TBI population admitted to LTACHs. Our findings among older adult Medicare beneficiaries suggest this population is highly medically complex and are seldom discharged home after their LTACH stay. There are also notable geographic variations in LTACH TBI admissions across the United States. More research is warranted to understand long-term functional outcomes among this population.

