Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Postconcussive vestibular and ocular motor symptoms are common and contribute to longer recovery. The Vestibular/Ocular Motor Screening (VOMS) is used to detect such symptoms, but a VOMS performed at rest may miss symptoms that are only provoked by exertion. Supervised exercise challenges (SECs) have been shown to detect concussion-related symptoms provoked by physical exertion. The purpose of this study was to determine whether athletes undergoing an SEC will exhibit greater symptom provocation with the VOMS compared to a VOMS performed at rest prior to an SEC.



METHODS: Thirty-six athletes (58.3% male) between ages 10 and 18 years and within 30 days of concussion were included. All participants completed VOMS assessments at rest and immediately after an SEC. VOMS total symptom score increases were calculated for both pre- and post-SEC assessments compared using Wilcoxon ranked sum tests. The frequencies of positive assessments for each VOMS item were compared using McNemar's test.



RESULTS: There were significant increases in post-SEC symptom provocation scores compared with pre-SEC scores for all VOMS items. The post-SEC VOMS identified 29 participants (80.6%) as positive in at least 1 VOMS item compared with 21 participants (58.3%) identified as positive pre-SEC (P = 0.008). For all VOMS items, the post-SEC VOMS identified participants who were previously negative on a pre-SEC VOMS but became positive after the SEC.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: An SEC performed prior to a VOMS assessment may increase the detection of vestibular and ocular motor symptoms that may be missed if the VOMS was performed only at rest.Video Abstract available for more insight from the authors (see the Video Supplemental Digital Content 1, available at: http://links.lww.com/JNPT/A342).

