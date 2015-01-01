SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Boyd P, Molyneux J. PLoS One 2021; 16(3): e0248437.

(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0248437

unavailable

Abstract

Gun violence and mass shootings are high-profile epidemiological issues facing the United States with questions regarding their contagiousness gaining prevalence in news media. Through the use of nonparametric Hawkes processes, we examine the evidence for the existence of contagiousness within a catalog of mass shootings and highlight the broader benefits of using such nonparametric point process models in modeling the occurrence of such events.


Language: en
