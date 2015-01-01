Abstract

BACKGROUND: While motorcycles are essential for moving people and goods, they are also, a significant contributor to Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs), making it a public health issue of concern globally. The Hohoe Municipal Hospital records increasing RTAs due to commercial motorcycles. Determining motorcycle riders' compliance with road safety regulations is critical in helping to curb this menace.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study was employed involving a multistage sample of 238 motorcycle riders. Data were collected using a pretested structured questionnaire and entered into Epi Data version 3.2 software and exported to STATA software version 12 for analysis. Descriptive and inferential analyses were done while statistical significance was determined at 95% reliability interval and p-value of 0.05.



FINDINGS: The level of compliance with road safety regulations among respondents was 59.2%. The mean age of respondents was 29.9 ± 7.9 years, and all respondents were males. Respondents who did not own their motorbikes were 0.39 times less likely to comply with road safety regulations compared to their counterparts who owned one, while those without alternate occupations were 0.51times less likely to comply with road safety regulations compared to those with an additional occupation. Those aged between 30-39 years and 40-49 years were 2.37 and 4.1 times more likely to comply with road safety regulations, respectively, compared to those aged ≤29 years, and those who did not smoke were 3.15 times more likely to comply with road safety regulations than those who smoked.



CONCLUSION: Compliance to safety regulations are fairly low and although motorcycle usage on a commercial basis is yet to be legalised in Ghana, routine education targeting riders who smoke, do not have alternate occupations, do not own motorbikes and younger riders will improve their compliance. Also, riders should be encouraged to obtain their license from the appropriate authorities.

Language: en