Citation
Grandizio LC, Barreto Rocha DF, Holbert JA, Pavis EJ, Hopkins D, Volarich K, Klena JC. Postgrad. Med. J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
PURPOSE: Despite the associations between workhours, fatigue and motor vehicle accidents, driving abilities for residents post-call have been infrequently analysed. Our purpose was to compare orthopaedic surgery resident performance on a driving simulator after a night of call compared with their baseline. STUDY DESIGN: All residents from a single orthopaedic programme were asked to complete baseline and post-call driving simulator assessments and surveys. The primary outcome measure was brake reaction time (BRT) and secondary outcome measures included lane variance, speed variance and accidents on the driving simulator.
Language: en
Keywords
education & training (see medical education & training); adult orthopaedics; ethics (see medical ethics); orthopaedic & trauma surgery