Abstract

Snakebite envenomings remain a neglected disease across the globe causing severe injuries and death. An understanding of regional snakebite patterns is a necessary prerequisite for public health programs aimed at reducing snakebite risks. However, such regional knowledge is poorly documented or lacking in many countries where the risk of snakebite envenomings receive little medical attention, and the Republic of Korea is one of these countries. Here, we reviewed the literature on snakebites published between 1970 and 2020 as well as public healthcare data recorded between 2010 and 2019 to determine the patterns of snakebite envenomings in the Republic of Korea. Our results, based on literature data, show Gangwon province as a hotspot of snakebite occurrences and identify middle-aged males living in rural areas as the demographic group at highest risk of venomous snakebites. We further highlight major limitations for further understanding snakebite patterns in the country, most notably the lack of proper species identification for snakes and conflicting patterns of envenomings revealed by different sources of data. Our study provides baseline information on venomous snakebites occurring in the Republic of Korea, thereby filling a gap in the knowledge of snakebite trends in the country.

