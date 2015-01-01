|
Citation
|
Lengvenyte A, Olié E, Strumila R, Navickas A, Gonzalez Pinto A, Courtet P. World J. Biol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, World Federation of the Societies of Biological Psychiatry, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVEs. To address the extreme suicide risk period following a suicidal crisis, we aimed to assess the current evidence for specific healthcare system-based interventions on suicide-related outcomes within one-week or one-month in individuals with current suicidal ideation (SI) or a recent suicide attempt (SA).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; Suicide; treatment; suicidal behaviour; suicidal ideation