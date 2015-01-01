Abstract

OBJECTIVE Gun control advocacy regularly escalates in the aftermath of a mass shooting. But is the American public more susceptible to pro-gun-control arguments in the wake of mass gun violence? Methods We analyze a survey experiment fielded immediately before and after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting.



RESULTS Pro-gun-control arguments were not effective at increasing support for or confidence in expanded background checks before or after the Las Vegas shooting. Anti-gun-control arguments were less effective at reducing support for expanded background checks after the Las Vegas shooting.



CONCLUSION Even the largest mass shooting in American history was insufficient to mobilize public opinion on gun control in a way that would affect federal policy.

