Citation
Cook PJ. Criminol. Public Policy 2020; 19(4): 1371-1393.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Criminology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
The Stockholm Prize for 2020 was awarded for research on gun violence and its prevention, and recognizes the growing depth and scope of this field. I am honored to be a co-recipient, together with Franklin E. Zimring. This essay focuses on three of the topics that have been on my agenda over the course of the last 45 years: how best to conceptualize and measure the problem of gun violence; the availability of guns to violent offenders; and how and why to improve police investigations of criminal shooting incidents, including assaults and homicides.
Language: en
Keywords
|
clearance rates; costs of crime; Firearms; gun violence; instrumentality; underground markets