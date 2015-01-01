Abstract

The Stockholm Prize for 2020 was awarded for research on gun violence and its prevention, and recognizes the growing depth and scope of this field. I am honored to be a co-recipient, together with Franklin E. Zimring. This essay focuses on three of the topics that have been on my agenda over the course of the last 45 years: how best to conceptualize and measure the problem of gun violence; the availability of guns to violent offenders; and how and why to improve police investigations of criminal shooting incidents, including assaults and homicides.

