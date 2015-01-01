SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cook PJ. Criminol. Public Policy 2020; 19(4): 1371-1393.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Criminology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

https://doi.org/10.1111/1745-9133.12519

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The Stockholm Prize for 2020 was awarded for research on gun violence and its prevention, and recognizes the growing depth and scope of this field. I am honored to be a co-recipient, together with Franklin E. Zimring. This essay focuses on three of the topics that have been on my agenda over the course of the last 45 years: how best to conceptualize and measure the problem of gun violence; the availability of guns to violent offenders; and how and why to improve police investigations of criminal shooting incidents, including assaults and homicides.


Language: en

Keywords

clearance rates; costs of crime; Firearms; gun violence; instrumentality; underground markets

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print