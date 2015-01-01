SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tenhundfeld NL, Parnes JE, Conner BT, Witt JK. Curr. Psychol. 2020; 39(1): 279-286.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12144-017-9761-y

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Studies that consider attitudes towards guns have unilaterally relied on scales that treat guns as autonomous objects. The Gun Attitude Scale (GAS), development and replication results reported herein, takes into account one's comfort with gun use. Exploratory factor analysis results indicated and confirmatory factor analysis confirmed, χ2 = 96.64, df = 26, p < 0.001, CFI = 0.95, SRMR = 0.05, the presence of one subscale, the General GAS (9 items, explaining 52.97% of the total variance). Analyses of the psychometric properties of the scale indicated that the GAS is a valid and reliable measure of gun attitudes (i.e., test-retest r's greater than 0.80). The GAS is the first scale that adequately addresses an individual's believed ability to use a gun. Researchers wishing to understand the role of attitude towards guns in multivariate models would benefit from using the GAS in their studies.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print