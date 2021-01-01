Abstract

Background/Objective

Access to a firearm is a significant risk for completed suicide or homicide. We sought to increase the rate of screening for access to firearms in patients who presented to the emergency department with suicidal or homicidal ideation or suicide attempt through the use of quality improvement methodology.

Methods

Patient records were eligible for inclusion if the child was under the age of 19 and presented to the emergency room of our tertiary medical center with a diagnosis of suicidal ideation, homicidal ideation, or suicide attempt. Records were manually reviewed for demographic information and documentation of screening for access to firearms. A baseline survey of the pediatric residents was completed to identify perceived barriers to screening for access to firearms. Subsequently, three "Plan, Do, Study, Act" (PDSA) cycles consisting of a noon conference, a dedicated grand rounds, and an electronic health record template were completed.

Results

During the baseline and study period, 501 patients met inclusion criteria. Forty-one of sixty-six (62.1%) residents completed a baseline survey and identified barriers to screening. There was no significant increase in screening following the first or second PDSA cycles. Following the third PDSA cycle, screening rates increased from 4% to 34%.

Conclusions

Quality improvement methodology can be used to increase the rates of screening for access to firearms in high-risk patients. Further work is necessary to identify additional strategies to further increase screening rates.

