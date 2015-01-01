Abstract

Design hourly volume (DHV) represents one of the most significant parameters in the procedures of developing and evaluating road designs. DHV values can be accurately and precisely calculated only on the road sections with the implemented automatic traffic counters (ATCs) which constantly monitor the traffic volume. Unfortunately, many road sections do not contain ATCs primarily because of the implementation costs. Consequently, for many years, the DHV values have been defined on the basis of occasional counting and the factors related to traffic flow variability over time. However, it has been determined that this approach has significant limitations and that the predicted values considerably deviate from the actual values. Therefore, the main objective of this paper is to develop a model which will enable DHV prediction on rural roads in cases of insufficient data. The suggested model is based on the correlation between DHVs and the parameters defining the characteristics of traffic flows, that is, the relationship between the traffic volumes on design working days and non-working days, and annual average daily traffic. The results of the conducted research indicate that the application of the proposed model enables the prediction of DHV values with a significant level of data accuracy and reliability. The coefficient of determination (R2) shows that more than 98% of the variance of the calculated DHVs was explained by the observed DHV values, while the mean error ranged from 4.86% to 7.84% depending on the number of hours for which DHV was predicted.

