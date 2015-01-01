SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Elmansouri O, Almhroog A, Badi I. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2020; 8: e100161.

Urbanization and industrialization are becoming increasingly important in developing nations, requiring infrastructure to support and facilitate progress and development. Moreover, growing population prompts growing infrastructure to meet ever-changing demands as well as stimulating urbanization. In recent decades, Libya has witnessed a revolutionary development due to the discovery of oil in the early sixties which has led to an ever-increasing number of users of transportation infrastructure. This paper aims at providing an overview of urban transportation in Libya, in addition to some of the issues that face the whole transportation system. The article would help planners understand and anticipate problems to assist the Libyan government improve the system and encourage investments in the transportation sector. Therefore, available statistics on aspects related to the subject have been collected and represented. The different aspects of transportation that were covered in this paper include transportation systems and infrastructure, pollution, safety, and urban population, as well as parking.

RESULTS indicate that there is an urgent need to improve the transportation system in the country. Infrastructures deterioration, environmental hazards, and safety conditions are major concerns that require immediate actions.


Libya; Pollution; Population; Safety; Transportation infrastructure; Urbanization

