Abstract

Using the Theory of Planned behaviour, as a theoretical framework, the current study sought to identify the salient beliefs underpinning speeding behaviour among commercial drivers in Nigeria. A sample of 13 drivers participated in one of three focus group discussions. Deductive content analysis revealed that although speeding was perceived as an adverse behaviour with negative consequences (e.g. loss of life and properties) across all groups, participants still believed the behaviour was significant (e.g. journey time reduction) in their day-to-day life. The study also revealed that male peers were more likely to encourage speeding, while family members, employers, and enforcement agencies were the important others who will disapprove of it. For control beliefs, the findings revealed that situational and environmental factors such as; personal emergencies and good road networks facilitate engagement in the behaviour while poor weather and heavy traffic served as impediments. In conclusion, practical implications and strategies for the development of speed awareness interventions are discussed.

