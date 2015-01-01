Abstract

There has been growth in bikeshare programs in cities across the world. While the benefits of shared bicycle use in terms of increased mobility, accessibility, and urban environmental quality are understood, the impacts of increased bicycling on traffic safety need further assessment and management. Based on observational studies in one of the nation's most extensive and successful bikeshare programs (Honolulu, Hawaii), helmet use and behaviors of bikeshare users and other bicylists are compared. A total of 5431 bicycles, mopeds, motorcycles, and other two-wheeled equipment were observed in 25 locations across the city. The locations were selected with a stratified sampling approach. Two logistic regression models are constructed to understand the relationships between helmet use, traffic infractions, bicyclist characteristics, location, roadway, and environmental factors. Bikeshare users (OR = 0.155), visitors (OR = 0.551), females (OR = 0.764), and those wearing earphones (OR = 0.369) are less likely to use helmets than other groups. Peak hour (OR = 1.655) and weekday bicyclists (OR = 1.604) and those cycling on regular road lanes (OR = 2.576) are more likely to use helmets. Bikeshare riders (OR = 1.785) are also more likely than other bicyclists to commit traffic violations. In addition to raising awareness as to traffic safety risks associated with the growth of biking and bikeshare, recommendations for enforcement, education, engineering, and management of safety risks are provided. There is a need to increase helmet use and increase the safety of all cyclists.

