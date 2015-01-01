SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Padmanabhan V, Penmetsa P, Li X, Dhondia F, Dhondia S, Parrish A. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2021; 9: e100282.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trip.2020.100282

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Coronavirus has had a large-scale impact on transportation. This study attempts to assess the effects of COVID-19 on biking. Bikeshare data was used to understand the impacts of COVID-19 during the initial wave of the disease on biking in New York City, Boston, and Chicago. As the cases increased, these cities experienced a reduction in bikeshare trips, and the reductions were different in the three cities. Correlations were developed between COVID-19 cases and various bikeshare related variables. The study period was split into three phases--no COVID-19 phase, cases increasing phase, and cases decreasing phase--to examine how the residents of the three cities reacted during the different phases of the coronavirus spread. While bike trips decreased, the average duration of the trips increased during the pandemic. NYC's average trip duration was consistently less than that of Boston and Chicago, which could be due to its sprawl (NYC is considered as more compact and connected compared to the other two cities).


Language: en

Keywords

Boston; Chicago; Correlation; COVID-19; New York; Shared bike rides

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print