Abstract

Coronavirus has had a large-scale impact on transportation. This study attempts to assess the effects of COVID-19 on biking. Bikeshare data was used to understand the impacts of COVID-19 during the initial wave of the disease on biking in New York City, Boston, and Chicago. As the cases increased, these cities experienced a reduction in bikeshare trips, and the reductions were different in the three cities. Correlations were developed between COVID-19 cases and various bikeshare related variables. The study period was split into three phases--no COVID-19 phase, cases increasing phase, and cases decreasing phase--to examine how the residents of the three cities reacted during the different phases of the coronavirus spread. While bike trips decreased, the average duration of the trips increased during the pandemic. NYC's average trip duration was consistently less than that of Boston and Chicago, which could be due to its sprawl (NYC is considered as more compact and connected compared to the other two cities).

Language: en