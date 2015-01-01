|
Citation
|
Al-Thawadi FE, Banawi AAA, Al-Ghamdi SG. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2021; 9: e100295.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In Qatar, majority of the citizens rely on private automobiles compared to public transport. For this reason, it is imperative to consider public views on sustainability issues within the transport sector. This study examines some behavioral change triggers as Qatar moves towards a sustainable public transport system. The dominant view is that using public transport is more sustainable; therefore, the objective of the study was two-fold: to assess public travel behaviors and attitudes with respect to the use of public transportation and to formulate strategies designed to encourage commuters to use sustainable public transport. For this purpose, the study employed a descriptive, correlational research design in the collection and analysis of pertinent data. Primary data was obtained using survey research. Electronic surveys created by Survey Monkey were sent to prospective respondents online with a total sample size of 435. The framework of the questionnaire was: the respondents' demographic profile, their overall knowledge about automobiles' impact on the environment, their opinion concerning metro acceptance and initiation about the possible use of a sustainable transport system to the public, their knowledge on the metro project challenges, and their willingness to use the metro.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Behavioral change; Public transport; Sustainable transportation; Travel behavior