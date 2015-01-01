Abstract

Vehicle automation promises to improve safety. However, it also raises concerns about human performance. Many current research and policy efforts address automation effects on operational levels of driving control. However, the driving task encompasses more than just operational control. So, in this paper, we ask whether a more holistic view of the driving task should be considered. Would such a framework imply that the human role is more than just a "fallback" mechanism for automation systems, especially for partial automation systems? If the human role were conceptualized more as a "commander role" (than an "operator"), would it enable system-level performance to be optimized more effectively? If so, would this lead to changes in design of the vehicle and interface--as well as in skills needed by human users? New skills like strategic planning, delegation of control responsibility, tactical avoidance, and effective mediation of hazardous situations could become important. A more holistic approach for integrating automation may facilitate role change for human users while also improving safety.

