Abstract

The current study aims to shed light on how masculinity threat and challenges from women translate into fantasies of mass and gender-based violence. These attitudes are evident among some self-proclaimed "incels," who blame social liberalism, feminism, and sexually active men for their rejection from women. We developed a measure of "incel" traits, which was administered in an online self-report survey of 18- to 30-year-old heterosexual men in the United States. As hypothesized, stress in one's inability to live up to norms of masculinity and endorsement of "incel" traits are associated with violent fantasies about rape and using powerful weapons against enemies.

