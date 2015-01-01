|
Citation
|
Menghini C, Anagnostopoulos A, Upfal E. arXiv 2021; 2021: 2007.08197.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Cornell University Library)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
People eager to learn about a topic can access Wikipedia to form a preliminary opinion. Despite the solid revision process behind the encyclopedia's articles, the users' exploration process is still influenced by the hyperlinks' network. In this paper, we shed light on this overlooked phenomenon by investigating how articles describing complementary subjects of a topic interconnect, and thus may shape readers' exposure to diverging content. To quantify this, we introduce the exposure to diverse information, a metric that captures how users' exposure to multiple subjects of a topic varies click-after-click by leveraging navigation models.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Computer Science - Computers and Society; Computer Science - Social and Information Networks