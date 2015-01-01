|
Shahrour T, Siddiq M, Mohan S, El Hammasi K, Alsaadi T. East Mediterr. Health J. 2021; 27(3): 227-232.
BACKGROUND: It is well established that attempting suicide significantly increases a person's risk of completing suicide. The risk is considered to be particularly high in the first year after the attempt. Epidemiological information on suicide is scarce in the Middle East and the countries of the GCC region and there is a need to establish a reference point to measure future changes. AIMS: We examined the epidemiology of suicide attempters requiring inpatient care in Abu Dhabi to identify associated factors that could aid local suicide prevention strategies.
Language: en
Abu Dhabi; inpatients; methods; suicide attempts