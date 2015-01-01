SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Skorobogatov AS. Health Econ. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/hec.4251

unavailable

This paper examines the tough anti-alcohol legislation recently introduced in Russia, which due to regional variation allows it to be used as a natural experiment. The effect of the restricted trading hours on alcoholic poisoning mortality is estimated. To establish a causal link, difference-in-differences and synthetic controls are used. The main conclusion is that the sales restrictions lead to higher alcohol poisoning mortality, which implies that more toxic alcohol surrogates serve as substitutes for commercially available alcohol.


alcohol legislation; alcohol mortality; informal alcohol market; synthetic controls

