Citation
Ferguson CJ, Smith S. Int. J. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, International Union of Psychological Science, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Understanding why different nations have different homicide and suicide rates has been of interest to scholars, policy makers and the general public for years. Multiple theories have been offered, related to the economy, presence of guns and even exposure to violence in video games. In the current study, several factors were considered in combination across a sample of 92 countries. These included income inequality (Gini index), Human Capital Index (education and employment), per capita gun ownership and per capita expenditure on video games.
Language: en
Keywords
Homicide; Suicide; Video games; Gun ownership; Income inequality